Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.
MAR stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.
In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.