Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.