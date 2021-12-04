Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.62.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

