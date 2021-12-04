Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRETF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

