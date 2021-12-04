Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.