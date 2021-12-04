Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.