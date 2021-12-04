Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

