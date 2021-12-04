Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 95.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

