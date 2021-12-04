Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $467.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 1,007,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,235. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

