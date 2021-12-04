MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
MaxLinear stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.22. 644,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,062. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.
In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,524 shares of company stock valued at $629,923 and have sold 66,333 shares valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
