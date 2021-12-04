MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.22. 644,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,062. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,524 shares of company stock valued at $629,923 and have sold 66,333 shares valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.