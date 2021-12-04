McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21,143.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,058 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 161,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

