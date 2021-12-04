Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 12,115 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $206.14 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

