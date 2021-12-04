Megacoin Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $185,586.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00320174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,759,764 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

