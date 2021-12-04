Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Meiji stock remained flat at $$14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Meiji has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
Meiji Company Profile
