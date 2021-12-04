Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Meiji stock remained flat at $$14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Meiji has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

