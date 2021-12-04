Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.