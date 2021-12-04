MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,052.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,579.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,040.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

