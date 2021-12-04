Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $750.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.