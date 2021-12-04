Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

