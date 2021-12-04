Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 540,897 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $25.29.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

