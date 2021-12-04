Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 540,897 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $25.29.
MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.
In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
