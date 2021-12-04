Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.26 on Friday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

