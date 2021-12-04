Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Achieves $16.80 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $16.80 million and $1.26 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00015096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003187 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

