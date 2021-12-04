Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

