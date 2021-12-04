Metronome Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00010362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $60.82 million and approximately $138,494.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,623,488 coins and its circulating supply is 12,451,294 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

