Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,931 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 99,137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in REV Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

