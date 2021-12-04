Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 334,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.