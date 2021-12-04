Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 4,785 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE ESI opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.