Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 101,837.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,374 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -209.27 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

