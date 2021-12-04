Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 104,300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Transcat were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $280,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.