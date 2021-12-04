Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $120,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 118,175.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

CTMX opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

