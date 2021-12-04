MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.48 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

