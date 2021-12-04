Michael L. Hollis Buys 2,801 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

