Michael McConnell Buys 22,222 Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Stock

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) insider Michael McConnell purchased 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,755.32 ($16,968.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.