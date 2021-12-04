Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

