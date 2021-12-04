MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $730.48 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $149.46 million and $730.48 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.