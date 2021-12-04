Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is -209.51%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

