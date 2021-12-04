Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarLotz by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarLotz by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CarLotz by 1,602.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 668,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarLotz by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CarLotz by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 360,908 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

