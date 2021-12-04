Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.53%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

