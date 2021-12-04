Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

