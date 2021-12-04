Millennium Management LLC Purchases 164,962 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 324.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,962 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.