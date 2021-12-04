Millennium Management LLC Sells 149,811 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,811 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 252.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

