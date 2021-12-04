Minera Alamos’ (MAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$236.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

