Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

