Mitchells & Butlers’ (MBPFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

