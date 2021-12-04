Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

MITEY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 45,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

