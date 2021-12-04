Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
MITEY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 45,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
