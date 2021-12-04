Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $101.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 181,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

