Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 939,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

MC traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,776. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

