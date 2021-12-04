Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mogo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

MOGO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 932,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,369. Mogo has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.