Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Update

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MOH traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $285.95. 253,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,394. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.08 and a twelve month high of $316.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

