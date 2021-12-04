Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 465.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momo by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

