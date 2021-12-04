monday.com Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 7th (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.95. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

