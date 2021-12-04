Monero Classic Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.50 million and $23,886.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00405039 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

